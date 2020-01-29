‘Blue angels’ top found by police after alleged attack on motorcyclists on north-east road

A policeman found a top bearing the words ‘Blue Angels’ in a car which is said to have been used in an alleged attack on motorcyclists, a court has heard.

Inspector Andrew Machray, 40, told jurors yesterday he made the discovery during a search of a Vauxhall Insignia car with the registration plate BK67 NUH.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the search was carried out following an incident on the A98 road close to Cullen on September 8 2018.

A group of motorcyclists were allegedly attacked on the road.

Inspector Machray told the court the top he found was made of cotton and it contained a winged skull.

When prosecution lawyer Andrew Bowen QC asked him to describe the writing on the item of clothing, Inspector Machray replied: “Blue Angels North East.”

Inspector Machray was giving evidence on the fourth day of proceedings against four men who are standing trial on charges of attempted murder, assault, breach of the peace and knife possession.

Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven, Patrick Noble, 52, of Aberdeen, Kyle Urquhart, 22, also of Aberdeen, and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, all deny the charges.

On the first day of proceedings, the jury heard the contents of a legal document detailing the charges.

The jurors heard the Crown claims that a motor vehicle with the registration plate BK67 NUH was used in the alleged incident.

Inspector Machray told the court the examination was carried out at Police Scotland’s office at Nelson Street in Aberdeen.

He also told the court about other items he found in the car during the search.

Inspector Machray said: “There were broken wing mirrors, a hammer, snoods, a mobile telephone and some sort of knuckle duster weapon.”

The four men are standing trial on a total of seven charges.

The trial, before judge Lady Scott, continues.