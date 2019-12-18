Black Watch captain used MoD technology to try to prove he wasn’t driving at 110mph on A96

A captain of the Black Watch has been found guilty of speeding and racing another driver on the A96 – despite enlisting the help of Ministry of Defence technology to try to prove his innocence.

Allan Campbell, 42, and co-accused William Murphy, 23, were both found guilty after trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of dangerous driving by driving at “grossly excessive speed” and racing each other on the stretch of road between Kintore and Blackburn.

Campbell, whose job includes “gathering intelligence on the enemy”, came to court with maps and calculations produced using the MoD website.

He said: “It’s an MoD programme that we use before we move an exercise to plan before we put troops on the ground.”

Using aerial photography, GPS and police dash cam footage, Campbell – who served in Iraq and Afghanistan – put to the court calculations of his average speed and that of the police vehicle at various points on the route.

He said: “It took me 35 seconds to get from point A to B, a distance of 0.88 miles, and the average speed I was doing was 90.51mph. The police, their average is 117mph.”

Previously traffic officer Sergeant Craig McNeill told the court he had reached speeds of 110mph trying to catch up with the pair on October 27 2017. Referencing that, Campbell said: “It’s impossible for me to be 110mph.”

Asked by his solicitor Ross Taggart if he had been racing Murphy, Campbell said: “I did not engage in a race.”

Murphy, represented by Peter Keene, also gave evidence at the trial and accepted he was speeding, but only at around 80-90mph and denied racing.

Asked by depute fiscal Lynzi Souter if he had been aware of Campbell’s car, he said: “To me it was just another road user.

“My reason for speeding was I was late for dinner reservations and I didn’t want to upset the missus.”

But Sheriff Ian Wallace questioned the reliability of Campbell’s maps and calculations and found both men guilty as libelled. He banned them both from driving for a year and handed them each an £800 fine.

Speaking outside court following the verdict, Campbell, of Marne Road, Inverness, said: “I’m surprised with the justice system. The outcome wasn’t what I expected.”

Murphy, of Grange, Keith, added: “Complete load of rubbish.

“We provided them with all the evidence they could possibly need and they still convict us of dangerous driving.”

An Army spokeswoman said: “We note the finding of the court.

“In the case of the officer from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, his commanding officer will now take a view on whether any administrative action will be taken.

“Administrative action could include additional punishment up to and including dismissal.

“This incident will be recorded on the officer’s regimental record.

“We expect all officers and soldiers, regardless of rank, to adhere to both the law and the Army’s strict values and standards. Failure to do so will affect their career.”