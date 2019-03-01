Biker denies driving at up to 104mph on Aberdeen road

A man has denied speeding at up to 104mph on a motorbike in Aberdeen.

Lewis Leslie was not present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but solicitor Iain Hingston entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The 29-year-old is accused of driving the motorcycle dangerously.

It is alleged he drove at speeds “grossly excessive” for the traffic conditions on the approach to a built-up area and at up to 104mph on the A90 between Murcar roundabout and Parkway on June 1 last year.

Leslie, of Edmondside, Pitmedden, will appear for a preliminary hearing in May, with a trial date fixed later that month.

