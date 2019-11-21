Biker caught after high-speed chase on major Aberdeen road

A motorcyclist drove on the wrong side of a major Aberdeen road while fleeing police.

Jamie Stewart, 33, was riding on the A944 at Kingswells on October 5 2018 when he saw police officers pursuing him, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

He then drove on the wrong side of the road but was later caught.

Stewart, whose address was given in court as Beltie View, Alford, admitted driving without a licence, without insurance and without due care and attention by driving at grossly excessive speeds in built-up residential areas, overtaking vehicles when it was not safe and driving on the wrong side of the road when his view of the road was restricted, trying to evade a police vehicle.

Stewart was banned from driving for three-and-a-half months and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.