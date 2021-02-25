Batons and pepper spray used to control Aberdeen drink-driver after dramatic police chase

Police had to use pepper spray and batons to subdue a drink-driver following a terrifying chase that had to be abandoned at one stage for safety reasons.

Finn Mackie was initially warned by police about his speed when officers pulled up beside him at traffic lights on Great Northern Road.

But the 20-year-old became “confrontational” and when the lights changed he sped off and a pursuit was declared.

Mackie’s driving was so dangerous, forcing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision, that officers had to abandon the chase on safety grounds.

But shortly after, Mackie was spotted again on Grandholm Drive and officers managed to pin his car against a lamppost and smashed his window to get him out of the vehicle.

Even then the yob struggled violently to such an extent the officers had to use batons and pepper spray on him.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 7.30am police officers were on uniformed mobile patrol in an unmarked police vehicle on Great Northern Road.

“At that time the officer observed the accused’s vehicle driving at what appeared to be in excess of the 30mph speed restriction.

“Police pulled up alongside at traffic lights. They remained in their vehicle and the accused remained in his. There was a discussion at that point with the police warning the accused about his speed.

“At that time the accused became confrontational towards the police and they formed the view he may be under the influence of an intoxicating substance due to his aggressive nature and vacant stare.

“When the lights changed to green the accused accelerated harshly and turned onto Don Street.

He took at ‘excessive speed’, steering harshly

“The police activated the lights and sirens on their vehicle and a pursuit was declared.

“The accused turned right onto Hayton Road, crossing onto the opposing carriageway and into the path of two oncoming vehicles before moving to the correct side of the road.”

Mackie then accelerated towards a sharp left bend which he took at “excessive speed”, steering harshly.

Ms Simpson said: “This caused his vehicle to skid onto the opposing carriageway. An oncoming van was forced to brake and swerve to avoid colliding with the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused then swerved right and mounted a grass verge, where he continued to drive before leaving the verge and moving onto the carriageway.

“He then accelerated towards a junction.

“Due to the manner of the accused’s driving and risk to other road users, the pursuit was abandoned.

“At 8.05am police were driving on Grandholm Drive in Aberdeen. They observed the accused’s vehicle being driven in the opposite direction.

“They again activated their lights and the accused stopped momentarily before reversing harshly, steering sharply and performing a turning maneuver.

“As he performed this maneuver he mounted the pavement and another car on the road required to brake.

Pinned against lamppost

“The police officers at that point managed to stop the accused from driving further by pinning his vehicle against a lamppost.

“Police officers approached the accused’s vehicle and ultimately required to smash the window to gain entry and remove the accused from the vehicle.

“The accused was instructed to present his hands so he could be arrested but refused to do so.

“Police took hold of the accused’s arms and he began to struggle violently.

“He was pulling and thrashing his arms.

“He stood up and pushed past the police officers, attempting to run away from them.

“The struggling continued and officers managed to pull the accused to the ground, but he continued to thrash his arms violently in order to resist arrest.

“He required to be struck by police batons numerous times.

“Unfortunately that had little to no effect and PAVA spray required to be deployed in order to bring the accused under control.

“Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused.”

The charges

Mackie, of Farburn Place, Dyce, pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also admitted struggling violently with police, and a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

‘Acted in a selfish and stupid way’

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had a limited record and a social work report on the case was in “favourable terms”.

He added: “He’s still very young. He’s 20-years-old, only 19 at the time the offences were committed.

“He described himself as having acted in a selfish and stupid way.

“The offences were related to substance misuse.

“He is now alcohol and drug-free.”

The sentence

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described Mackie’s driving as “atrocious and extremely dangerous”.

She banned him from the road for 18 months and imposed 18 months of supervision and a six-month curfew.