Aberdeen bar fined £4,600 for poor hygiene

An Aberdeen city-centre bar and restaurant has been hit with a £4,600 fine after admitting a string of hygiene breaches.

Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd fell foul of an inspection by council environmental health officers, with findings including “inadequate cleaning” and food past its use-by date.

Parent company Monkey Bars Aberdeen Limited, based on East Craibstone Street, Aberdeen, previously admitted a total of 13 charges under the Food Hygiene (Scotland) Regulations 2006.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court the company’s solicitor blamed the failings on an “unusually high turnover of head chefs”.

She said the restaurant had six head chefs over the period of the breaches, July 24 to August 30 2018, causing menu changes which meant food left over from previous menus was left in fridges.

She added that “no member of the public was harmed” and that the firm “has taken the matter seriously”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Among the breaches admitted were failing to ensure doors between a toilet and the kitchen were kept closed, failing to fix or replace damaged doors on a freezer and failing to repair various walls.

Sheriff Ian Wallace described the offences as “poor and not what anybody would expect if they went there to eat”.

He added: “More than that, the risk of poor hygiene to the health of members of the public is obvious.”

Sheriff Wallace fined the company £4,600.