Banned north-east driver caught after crashing and flipping car onto roof

A woman was caught driving while disqualified after she crashed and flipped the vehicle on to its roof.

Carol Gover, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on the A948 New Deer to Auchnagatt road on Thursday.

Gover, of Main Street, New Deer, pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said: “The incident came to light at 6.49am. Police attended a one-vehicle road traffic collision.”

Gover was found next to the vehicle and stated she’d been the driver and was disqualified.

Defence agent Iain Jane said Gover had been going to a job interview but had been let down for a lift.

He said: “She became panicked about that.

“Instead of reorganising she made the decision to drive which she bitterly regrets.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence until next month for reports.