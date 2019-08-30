Criminal banned from Scotland demanded cash from pregnant north-east worker during bank robbery

A north-east criminal banned from Scotland stayed in the country – and robbed a bank.

Darren Brunston held up a Bank of Scotland in Peterhead in a raid branded “hopeless” by his own lawyer.

A judge heard how a terrified cashier he demanded money from was heavily pregnant at the time.

Brunston had been bailed by a sheriff on March 26 this year after being caught with a knife in the town.

The 47-year-old, who comes from Liverpool, was ordered to leave Scotland and only return for solicitor or court appointments.

But, on May 4, he turned up at the bank armed, while wearing a hi-vis jacket and his face masked, to steal just £30 and a mobile phone.

Brunston has now been jailed for four years and 10 months after he admitted to the robbery, having a knife and breaching bail.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the female bank worker was 34 weeks pregnant at the time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Brunston, whose address was given in court papers as HMP Grampian, held a knife at her and stated: “Give me the money.”

The woman said she only had access to a cash box. Brunston then leaned over and grabbed it before fleeing the scene.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna said the robber’s “distinctive tattoo” on his neck was spotted by witnesses.

He was later traced to a flat in Peterhead where the knife and the cashier’s mobile phone were found.

The cash box along with the hi-vis jacket were dumped nearby.

Brunston’s lawyer Lorenzo Alonzi said he was still in the town as his girlfriend lived there.

He added: “He did not know the female teller was pregnant and is appalled at his behaviour.

“This really was hopeless – if it was not so serious, it would be comical.

“The fact he went to rob a bank wearing a hi-vis jacket says it all.”

Lord Boyd said the cashier was still suffering “flashbacks” after her ordeal.