Banned Aberdeen driver crashed partner’s car, causing £10,000 worth of damage

A banned driver took his partner’s car without her permission to drive to the shops – but crashed it, causing £10,000 of damage.

Alexander Watt, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving the car without the consent of the owner and while disqualified, as well as failing to stop after a crash.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said the vehicle Watt took was owned by his now former partner and the crash on Skene Street happened on January 8.

Ms Simpson added: “There was some considerable damage to the other vehicle which cost in excess of £10,000 to repair.”

Defence agent Graeme Murray said his client took the car to go to the shop but “made an error of judgement and collided with the vehicle which was parked on a corner”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller gave Watt, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen,100 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him for a year.