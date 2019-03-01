Bank accounts frozen as Aberdeen court crackdown on fine dodgers

Fine dodgers in Aberdeen have been forced to pay up after a crackdown by court enforcement officers saw their bank accounts frozen.

One man had avoided paying a £450 fine imposed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for dangerous driving for 10 months, but fines officers were able to recover the money after issuing a bank arrestment order.

Freezing bank accounts and arresting wages are among a number of measures open to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) in recovering unpaid fines.

Clamping vehicles, taking money directly from benefits and arresting those who owe money travelling through ports and airports are other options.

A new report released by SCTS reveals the total values of fines issued across north-east courts, and how much has been paid.

Fines totalling £461,000 were issued at courts in the north-east in the first half of 2018-19, April to September, with just £275,000 actually paid as of January 21, although many fines are paid over the course of a number of years.

The total value of fines in arrears was £51,000.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court saw £317,000 of fines imposed, and £186,000 paid, while Peterhead had £66,000 imposed and £38,000 paid.

Meanwhile Elgin and Banff had £56,000 and £22,000 worth of fines imposed and £34,000 and £17,000 paid.

SCTS chief operations officer David Fraser said: “The fines enforcement teams continue to be highly effective in securing unpaid fines – ignoring your fine and not speaking to an enforcement officer if you are having difficulty paying is very unwise.

“Failure to pay, or to engage with our officers, will result in strong sanctions being taken including arrestment of wages, bank accounts, your car being clamped or inconvenience and embarrassment by being arrested when travelling abroad.”

The crackdown by fines enforcement officers at courts in the Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom recovered £1,900 in unpaid fines, some dating back almost a year, for road offences, drug misuse and assault among other offences imposed at courts in Aberdeen and Tain.

Court fines are always set at affordable rates for the offender, with defaulters being issued warnings before any action is taken.

Fines can be paid online at scotcourts.gov.uk/payyourfine or by calling 0300 790 0003.