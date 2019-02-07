Ban for woman who crashed into mum and baby in Aberdeen car park

A woman who crashed into a mum who was out with her baby before driving off from the scene has been banned from the road.

Shelley Crombie, 35, was at Queen’s Links in Aberdeen on May 15 last year and drove into Emma Brown, 35, who had just put her 14-month-old daughter into her pram.

Crombie handed herself in to Inverurie Police Office two hours after the collision, which happened near Burger King.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, fiscal depute Felicity Merson said: “The accused and the complainant were not known to each other and the complainant was with other family members in the car park near Burger King and was putting her daughter in the pram.

“At this time the accused drove her vehicle towards the exit of the car park. She collided with Miss Brown and then with the child, who was in the pram.”

The court heard Crombie saw “the aftermath” of the collision in her rear-view mirror and drove off and Miss Brown heard the tyres screech as it left the area. Miss Brown was treated for back injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and missed a month of work. Her daughter was unhurt.

Crombie, whose address was given as Kirkhill Road, Potterton, admitted careless driving resulting in a collision which injured Miss Brown, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had experienced marital failure and health problems.

He said: “On May 15 she received a particularly aggressive letter from her husband.

“She fully accepts that she was distracted. She had been at the Range and was in the car park and she accepted she made contact with the complainant near Burger King.

“She accepts that she left due to the panic she felt.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “This is a pretty serious example of failing to stop. I’m not at all impressed by her explanation.”

Sheriff Buchanan banned Crombie from driving for nine months and fined her £600.