Ban for north-east motorist clocked at 127mph on A92

A car technician caught doing 127mph in a 70mph zone has been banned from the road.

Connor Brown, 23, was caught on camera speeding on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was detected on a fixed camera and Brown was not issued with a fixed penalty notice due to the high speed.

Brown, of Blackiemuir Avenue in Laurencekirk, pled guilty to driving at a speed exceeding the 70mph limit on December 5.

Defence agent James Walker said his client works as a car technician and would lose his employment if he lost his licence.

Mr Walker added that losing his job could mean he is kicked out of his parents’ house. He said: “If he is no longer bringing in money he will not be permitted to stay with them.”

The solicitor went on to tell the court Brown had been experiencing difficulties in his relationship and “began self medication” with alcohol and cocaine.

He said: “He had just finished a shift at work and was driving home in the early hours of the morning. There was virtually no traffic on the road.

“He fully accepts he was driving at the speed libelled. It’s a matter of regret to him.

“He does attribute his behaviour to his mental state at the time.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned him from driving for six months and fined him £600.