Ban for north-east motorcyclist clocked at 114mph on A96

A motorcyclist has been banned from the road after police clocked him riding at 114mph on the A96.

Scott Burnett was spotted by police with a speed gun travelling at nearly double the limit near Conglass, Inverurie.

The 26-year-old, who was driving his green Kawasaki bike, was immediately pulled over by the officers and has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Burnett, whose address was given in court papers as Irvine Place, Inverurie, pled guilty to dangerous driving over the incident, which happened on July 24 last year.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Burnett to pay a fine of £750 and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the incident happened at around 9.40pm.

He said: “Police officers were on patrol on marked police motorcycles carrying out speed checks.

“Just a few minutes after that the accused was travelling north-west on a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

“Police noted he was greatly exceeding the speed limit and had just overtaken another vehicle.”

He added officers “detected his speed at 114mph”.

Mr Townsend added: “The vehicle immediately slowed as he passed the police vehicle and police signalled for him to stop which he did.”

Defence agent Ross Taggart told the court: “He purchased this second-hand motorcycle and he had been cleaning it and had gone and purchased petrol.

“It was on his way home he decided to take this route and, although he can’t explain why he did it, he accepts that he overtook the car and continued to accelerate.

“The bike itself is not a sports bike but it’s obviously capable of these sorts of speeds.

“He hadn’t had the bike that long and he unfortunately decided to open up on this particular occasion.”