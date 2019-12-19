Ban for north-east man found guilty of dangerous driving

A north-east man has been banned from the road for more than a year and a half after being found guilty of dangerous driving.

Robert Doyle, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously been found guilty after a trial.

He was convicted of dangerous driving in snowy conditions on Denstrath Road, Edzell Woods, Aberdeenshire, by repeatedly applying the handbrake while his car was in motion, losing control, repeatedly causing it to skid, and causing it to collide with and damage another vehicle.

The incident happened on February 3.

And Doyle, of Charlton Place, Montrose, was also found guilty of failing to stop and provide his details following an accident and of not reporting the accident.

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned him from the road for 20 months.

He also handed him 150 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision as an alternative to a custodial sentence.