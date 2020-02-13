Ban for north-east man caught drink driving on Christmas Day

A man has been banned from the road for 16 months after driving dangerously while over the limit – on Christmas Day.

Zann Els, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 80 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 22mcg.

Els, of Castlefield Gardens, Kintore, swerved into the opposing carriageway on the A96, drove over the speed limit and caused a collision.

He was also given a six-month supervision order and 140 hours of unpaid work.