Ban for north-east driver, 18, caught doing 113mph on A92

A dangerous driver has been banned from the road after cops using a speed gun clocked him travelling at 113mph.

Alexander Cowie was driving his Saab 9-3 on the A92 at Blackdog when officers spotted him flying past well in excess of the 70mph speed limit.

Police activated their blue lights and pulled the 18-year-old over at around 10pm on January 8.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 10pm police were carrying out checks using a laser speed detection device on the A92 at Blackdog.

“At the time it was dark and traffic was light.”

Mr Townsend said officers noticed Cowie’s vehicle “exceeding the speed limit” and measured it as travelling at 113mph.

He added officers put on their blue lights and Cowie stopped.

Cowie, whose address was given in court papers as Islay Court in Ellon, pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Defence lawyer Chris Maitland, representing Cowie, said his client had no previous convictions, adding driving at that speed was “extremely silly of him”.

He said: “Thankfully there are no aggravating factors to this charge other than the speed.

“He apologises for driving in this manner.

“He is pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

The solicitor added the mandatory driving disqualification would cause “disruption” to Cowie, meaning he has to take “two, sometimes three buses to get to college”.

Sheriff William Summers, addressing Cowie directly, said: “You’re very fortunate nobody was injured as a result of this escapade.

“In my assessment your driving was so grossly dangerous it’s not appropriate to restrict the period of disqualification to the minimum.”

The sheriff banned Cowie from the road for 14 months, adding: “Before you’re allowed to drive again you’ll have to resit and pass the extended test of competency.”

He also ordered Cowie to pay a fine totalling £520.