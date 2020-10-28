Ban for Motorist caught four-times drink-drive limit on north-east road

A north-east drink-driver was caught by police more than four times the limit has been banned from the road.

Jody Smith, 43, was spotted by cops behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle on the B999 at Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, with the engine running on August 9.

Officers approached the car and could smell alcohol on Smith’s breath.

He already pleaded guilty to driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 22 microgrammes.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was previously told Smith had intended to spend the night at a friend’s house but had taken the decision to drive home to look after a family member.

Smith returned to court yesterday for sentencing.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said his client had yet to tell his employers about the legal proceedings against him.

He said Smith, whose address was given in court documents as Yuill Avenue, Buckie, is a binge drinker.

Mr Ormiston said: “Clearly he is fully aware that he will be disqualified for a period of time.

“He tells me he hasn’t told his work about this. Mr Smith binge drinks although he does not have a reliance on alcohol.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier disqualified Smith from driving for four years and placed him on a supervision order.

Smith was also given a four-month restriction of liberty order.

For the first two months, he cannot leave his home between 10.30 pm to 6.30 am for seven days a week.

The curfew will be in place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the final two months.