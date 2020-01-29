Ban for driver caught more than four-times drink drive limit in Aberdeen

A man caught driving in Aberdeen while more than four times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Mariusz Kluj, 36, was driving a blue Audi A4 along Rosehill Drive in Aberdeen on January 3 when police became suspicious about the quality of his driving, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

According to Depute Fiscal Christy Ward, police pulled the vehicle over by the side of the road and asked Kluj – who was in the driver’s seat – to get out of the car.

She said: “Once at the side of the road, officers did a breath test and a further test was conducted at Kittybrewster Police Office, which showed the accused over the limit.

Kluj, whose address was given in court papers as Abbotsfield Lane, Aberdeen, admitted drink-driving in that he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

Kluj, a construction worker, told the court he was sorry for his actions and that he would lose his job without his driving licence.

Sheriff David Hall banned Kluj from driving for 16 months and told him to do 65 hours unpaid work. He can reduce the ban by completing a drink-drive awareness course.