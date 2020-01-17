Ban for Aberdeen woman caught five-times drink-drive limit

An Aberdeen woman has been banned from the road after being caught driving while almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Donna Milne or Wilson, 58, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to driving a car on Burnbrae Crescent, Aberdeen, with 333 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of urine. The legal limit is 67 milligrams.

Fiscal depute Jade Wong said police traced Wilson around 5.30pm after receiving a report from a member of the public.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said Wilson had sold her car and flat to help pay for treatment for an alcohol problem.

Sheriff Eric Brown told Wilson, of Sclattie Park, Aberdeen: “I have to take in to account the safety of the public at large.”

He banned her from driving for three years and ordered her to be supervised for two years.