Ban for Aberdeen man who drove away from police and threw drugs from vehicle

An Aberdeen man who drove away from police and threw drugs from the vehicle has been banned from the road for nearly two years and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Scott Banks appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentence having already admitting the offences.

The 23-year-old, of the city’s Lewis Road, had previously pled guilty to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by attempting to drive away from a police vehicle and throwing controlled drugs out the window.

The incident happened on Spey Road in Aberdeen on June 12.

At a previous hearing Banks admitted a second charge of dangerous driving on Greenfern Road, Lossie Place, Dulnain Road, Deveron Road, Spey Road and Upper Mastrick Way, all in Aberdeen.

He drove at excessive speed, into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing it to take evasive action to avoid a collision, and drove on the opposing carriageway.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said an officer spotted Banks on Lewis Road before he made off along the road.

She said: “The accused was in a black Ford Mondeo.

“At 2pm police were on routine mobile patrol as they entered the road they became aware of the Mondeo.

“The police tried to stop the vehicle and they followed the vehicle but it accelerated away.

“The vehicle pulled out in front of another car and the driver of that vehicle was forced to perform an emergency stop.

“Police observed the accused throwing items from the vehicle and he drove on the opposite carriageway at Greenfern Road.“

Ms Love added around six grams of cannabis was later found by officers.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client “did not realise” the police were pursuing him.

He said Banks was under a restriction of liberty order at the time of the incident and felt he was being harassed by police.

Mr Mcallister said: “Mr Banks did not realise who it was pursuing him.

“It was foolish. Mr Banks is already subject to a restriction of liberty order and he has complied with it.

“He has secured offshore employment and that will commence from September 1.

“On this occasion Mr Banks wasn’t aware he was being pursued by police and he panicked.”

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Banks that if he carried on he could find himself behind bars.

He said: “You are approaching a situation where if you continue to offend you will end up in custody.”

Sheriff Mann ordered Banks to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, a year of supervision and he was banned from driving for 20 months.