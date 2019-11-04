Ban for Aberdeen drink-driver caught almost four times over the limit

A drink-driver has been fined and banned from the road after being caught almost four times the limit.

David Russell, 44, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving a car on the A90 Ellon to Balmedie road with 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mcg.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had done a “great deal of soul searching” since the incident, adding: “He’s deeply disappointed in himself.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Russell, of Burnside Road, Dyce, £525 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

