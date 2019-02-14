Ban after Aberdeen man caught drinking Buckfast at the wheel

A man has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel drinking Buckfast.

James Crossan, 48, was caught when police spotted him in the stationary car at Stonehaven Harbour at 2.15pm on June 22 last year.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “The accused was found to be in the driver’s seat drinking from a bottle of Buckfast.”

He previously pled guilty to being in charge of a car with 119 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill disqualified Crossan, whose address was given in court papers as Berrywell Walk, Dyce, from driving for 16 months.

She also ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within nine months as a direct alternative to custody.