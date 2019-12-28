Aberdeen babysitter assaulted young girl

An Aberdeen babysitter has been ordered to pay £1,200 compensation after assaulting a young girl.

Barbara Zawiszewska, 62, was looking after the girl in September last year when the offence occurred. She appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having pled guilty to assault to injury.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “This is an inexplicable offence. It’s clear that the girl you were trusted to look after suffered injuries consistent with you repeatedly striking her and grabbing her. She suffered injuries consistent with a sustained assault by you.”

He ordered her to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for 12 months, and pay her victim or her legal guardians £1,200 in compensation. She was also given a six-month curfew.

Defence agent John Hardie said Zawiszewska, of Bonnyview Drive, Aberdeen, had no recollection of what happened but was sorry for the harm caused.