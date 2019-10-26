Attempted murder accused’s car drove straight into man outside Aberdeen pub ‘like a great white shark’, court told

An attempted murder accused’s white Skoda car drove straight into a mourner outside a city pub “like a great white shark”, a trial has heard.

Michael Scott, 35, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

Mr Hardie, 58, was left with horrific injuries following the alleged attack and will require round-the-clock care for life.

The court previously heard Scott and Mr Hardie had been in the pub while the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia had been on the television and the men had argued about football.

Mr Hardie had earlier attended his brother’s funeral.

Yesterday the prosecution and defence gave their closing statements to the jury of nine women and six men.

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell described the incident as a “horrific and brutal assault”.

He described Scott’s car as sat idling outside the pub before being driven off down the road and striking Mr Hardie.

He said: “Almost something like a great white shark, the accused’s white Skoda was then seen accelerating straight towards an unsuspecting Graeme Hardie who was standing in the middle of the road.”

He added: “Graeme Hardie never stood a chance.

“There he was in the middle of the road when bang, he was flung in the air like a rag doll.

“Then the accused drove off, accelerating even harder. How could he do that, you might well ask, ladies and gentlemen.

“Leaving a trail of devastation and an already broken family in tatters.

“Why? What had Graeme Hardie done to deserve that? Nothing.

“His life has been changed forever as a result of the cold and ruthless attack carried out by the accused, using his car as a weapon with a pint of lager in one hand.

“A cowardly attack of the highest order.”

The advocate depute also spoke about the horror injuries suffered by My Hardie.

He said: “He was lucky to have survived – but what a life to have survived for.

“He’s now confined to a wheelchair, a nursing home and a feeding tube. That’s not just for now, but for the rest of his life.”

Defence counsel Bill Adam told the jury Scott, while in his car outside, had spotted one of the men he had argued with heading to the pub door and had driven off to get away from him.

He said: “He was justifiably fearful. He drove away looking at the pub and the car park where he thought the threat to him would come from.”

Mr Adam said: “Mr Hardie was the one who had lost control and he was angry enough to do what he did, and that was why he kicked Mr Scott’s car as it passed and that resulted in him being tragically injured to the extent that he was.”

He added: “There was no intent on the part of Mr Scott to hit Mr Hardie.

“What happened to Mr Hardie was tragic, but it was a tragic accident following upon his anger making him lose control.”

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

He is further accused of behaving in a racially- aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en route to Kittybrewster.

He denies the charges and the trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Monday.