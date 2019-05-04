Aberdeen attacker, 27, ‘said he was a policeman’

A man claimed to be a police officer during a street attack and robbery on a university student, a court was told.

Michael Mortimer carried out assaults on two strangers within a week in Aberdeen.

He admitted committing both assaults and robberies when he appeared in court.

He struck first on the evening of February 8 when he approached a man loading items into the boot of his car in Ferryhill Gardens.

Mortimer, 35, asked the man what the time was.

The 27-year-old went to check his watch, but was pinned against the vehicle by Mortimer who told him he wanted “everything he had”.

He began striking him on the head and although the man struggled and tried to get away he was caught by Mortimer.

Advocate depute Alan Cameron told the High Court in Edinburgh: “The accused grabbed him from behind with both hands and kneed him in the back, forcing him to the ground where he held the victim across the chest with his right arm and used his left hand to cover his mouth.”

Mortimer demanded his wallet and mobile phone and also took his car keys but told him: “I don’t want your car.”

As he held the victim on the ground he asked him: “How much have I got?” He was told £10 and said: “Is that all?”

Mortimer, who has served seven prison sentences for violent crime, demanded to know the PIN for the man’s bank card.

He told the man: “I’ll cut you if you look at me.

“I have a knife. If you ID me I will be back.”

Mr Cameron said a passerby intervened and Mortimer released his victim and ran off. Police were contacted and the victim’s keys and phone were recovered.

The victim cancelled his bank card but later found out it was used shortly after the attack to withdraw £30.

Mortimer struck again six days later when he targeted an Aberdeen University student in a second robbery.

The 37-year-old had just returned to the city from a trip abroad and after getting off a bus in the city centre went to buy groceries.

Mr Cameron said the man was walking on Union Terrace when he became aware of Mortimer trailing him.

Mortimer overtook him and stood in front of him.

The prosecutor said: “The accused said that he was a policeman and asked to see the complainer’s identity card.

“The complainer asked to see proof that he was a policeman and the accused opened his jacket but there was no identification there,” said Mr Cameron.

The man began to shout for help but Mortimer grabbed him by his jacket and forced him into a bus shelter.

As the victim was pushed backwards he fell and struck his head on the bench at the bus stop and hit his knee on the ground.

Mortimer demanded money and continued to beat the student, who took out his wallet with the intention of taking money from it to give to his attacker. Mortimer snatched the wallet and fled.

Mortimer, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was later arrested.

Mortimer was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month.