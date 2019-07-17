Trial date for Aberdeen councillor accused of sexually assaulting man

An Aberdeen councillor is to stand trial next month accused of touching and kissing a man against his will.
Alan Donnelly, 65, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing.
Aberdeen’s former deputy provost is charged with sexually assaulting a man.
It is alleged he touched the man’s face, hair and body on various occasions, and kissed him on the face.
The incident is alleged to have happened on November 3 last year at a function in the Holburn Street area of Aberdeen.
Donnelly, a councillor for Torry and Ferryhill, denies the charge.
Yesterday he appeared in the dock wearing a black suit, shirt and tie.
Donnelly’s solicitor told the court she had a list of defence witnesses but one would not be available for the trial date as they were on holiday.
She added: “We expect the trial will likely be part heard.”
Depute fiscal Rebecca Clark said: “The Crown has cited five civilian witnesses and one police officer.
“The Crown is content with the motion to part-hear after its case has closed.”
Sheriff Ian Wallace continued the case to trial.
Donnelly, of Deemount Gardens, Aberdeen, will return to court next month.