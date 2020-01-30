Assault case folds after recording equipments fails at Aberdeen court

A jury trial collapsed after three days when legal staff discovered the courtroom’s recording equipment was not working, the Evening Express can reveal today.

An investigation has now been launched into the blunder, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, to determine what went wrong.

Keith Harper, 54, had been on trial before a jury at the court accused of assaulting a woman to her severe injury – a charge he denied.

Evidence started being heard on January 22 but it was not until the third day of the trial that court staff discovered the problem.

They found that evidence given on January 23 could not be heard on the recording.

When the issue was raised, Harper’s defence agent applied to Sheriff Graeme Napier to desert the trial.

That request was granted and the trial had to be called off.

It is deemed vital for recordings to be made so an accurate record can be kept and transcripts prepared.

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman said: “A case was deserted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday after it was discovered the previous day’s recording was partially inaudible due to electronic interference. In view of the recorded proceedings being inaudible, the defence solicitor made a submission to desert the case, which was upheld by the court.

“Investigations into the cause of the electronic interference were carried out and the cause was identified. The problem was fixed before the start of court business on Monday morning.”

It is understood new recording equipment has now been installed in the courtroom.

Harper, whose address was given on court papers as Lamond Place, Aberdeen, has been told a preliminary diet will now take place at the same court next month.

New trial dates are to be arranged.