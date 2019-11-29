Armed man in stand-off with police in Aberdeen: Get me a KFC

A man who had a five-hour stand-off with armed police told officers he’d give himself up – if they brought him a KFC.

And while armed officers and a negotiator were standing just metres away outside the property, Graeme Hunter picked up the phone and rang the Evening Express.

Police sealed off a section of Lerwick Road in Sheddocksley at around 1.30pm on July 1 after receiving reports of concern for a person’s welfare.

Emergency crews swooped on the cul-de-sac and specialist firearms officers and negotiators surrounded the property.

Hunter, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter and was jailed for 14 months.

In the midst of the drama, Hunter phoned the Evening Express and said: “The police have taken it too far. They’ve got guns and dogs for nothing at all.

“I’m scared. My girlfriend is sitting next to me.

“We’re both sitting scared to go near any windows because they’ve got guns.

“I’ve told them to go get something to eat. KFC.

“I said ‘if you get a KFC and put it through the window to my bird, I’ll come out’.”

Hunter, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by holding a knife to his neck and threatening to kill himself if police officers entered the property.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said: “I’m certainly aware of the female being within the address.

“She and Mr Hunter had made contact with a local newspaper whereby the two of them had given a version of events to the newspaper.”

She added: “Mr Hunter has given an explanation that he consumed a heavy amount of alcohol.

“He consumed alcohol the previous evening, through the night and into the early hours of the morning of the day of the offence.”

Ms Gracie said police had been looking for Hunter regarding another matter and “he did not want to engage with them at the time when they came to get him”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Hunter it was a “serious breach” of the law, adding: “It’s right up there in terms of seriousness.”

She ordered him to be jailed for 14 months and backdated the sentence to July 2 when he was first remanded in custody.