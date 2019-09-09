Alcoholic admits pushing and trying to kick man in north-east town

An alcoholic pushed over and tried to kick a man who was on his way to a GP appointment

Barrie Robertson, 36, assaulted his victim as he walked along Commerce Street, Insch, at 10.10am on February 22.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused pushed the complainer, causing him to fall to the ground and the accused attempted to kick the complainer without success.”

Ms MacVicar said the assault was witnessed by a member of the public and Robertson was traced at his home address.

Robertson, of Foudland Crescent, Insch, pled guilty to assault.

Solicitor Tony Burgess said his client was “an alcoholic”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Robertson: “Just by your presentation today it strikes me you have got a significant drink problem.”

He deferred sentence until next month to allow time for reports to be prepared.