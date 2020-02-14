North-east teenager charged with attempted murder released

A teen due to appear in court charged with attempted murder has been released.

A 19-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after three men were injured in Peterhead.

Police were called to an address on Gladstone Road at 11.40pm on Saturday after receiving reports of an incident.

Three men were taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A teen had been due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday, but he has now been released while the matter is under consideration by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the Procurator Fiscal at Aberdeen has received a report concerning a 19-year-old man in connection with an incident on February 8.

“This matter is under consideration by the Procurator Fiscal and the accused has been liberated meantime.”