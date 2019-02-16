Abusive north-east man, 41, called police on himself and was promptly arrested

A north-east man told his partner he was going to “get himself lifted” before phoning police – who promptly arrested him.

Paul Dyker appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the incident which happened on Thursday.

The 41-year-old pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks to his partner, as well as breaching conditions of an ASBO.

Fiscal depute Katie Murray told the court Dyker was subject to the ASBO, prohibiting him from being drunk or disorderly in public.

She said Dyker had been in Aberdeen city centre drinking and had returned to his address on Formaston Park, Aboyne, around 3pm when his partner observed him “heavily intoxicated”.

An argument ensued and Ms Murray said: “The accused then stated ‘I’m going to get myself lifted’ and contacted police advising there was an ongoing disturbance.

“Police arrived around 8.10pm. The accused was outside the property and told the officers of the events during which he shouted, swore and threatened to assault one of the police officers.”

Defence agent Graeme Murray said Dyker was an alcoholic, adding: “His partner had become very angry with him because he had a drink. Such was her anger that at that point he picked up the phone and called the police.

“He saw them arrive, went outside and at that point was arrested.”

Mr Murray added his client had hoped police would take him to a friend’s house as had happened in the past.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence until next month for reports.