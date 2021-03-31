Aberdeenshire teacher acquitted of assaulting primary school pupils

An Aberdeenshire primary teacher accused of assaulting two young children has been acquitted of all charges.

The 55-year old teacher, who cannot be named due to legal restrictions, was alleged to have attacked two boys over the course of 18 months.

It was claimed the woman had dragged one child across the floor leaving him with carpet burns.

She was also said to have “launched” a child three or four feet across a classroom into a radiator.