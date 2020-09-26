Aberdeen yob smashed window when mum wouldn’t give him money

An Aberdeen yob has been jailed after threatening his mum and demanding money from her, then smashing a window when she refused.

Jack Smith, 27, went to his mum’s house in Aberdeen while drunk and asked for £30.

But when she declined to he lost his temper, first threatening to break windows, and then throwing a vase through one on August 9.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 1pm the accused’s mother was visited by the accused at her home address and later that day, at around 8pm, the accused returned.”

Ms MacVicar said Smith’s mum allowed him entry but believed he had been drinking alcohol due to the manner in which he was acting.

She said: “He asked his mother for £30. She declined to give him the money and he then threatened to her windows if she did not give him the requested money.

“He went through to the kitchen and threw a vase at a window, smashing it.”

His mother threw him out of the house but he then remained outside shouting about money.

Smith, of Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to vandalism.

He also admitted breaching an antisocial behaviour order.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had had a “traumatising” childhood which he had been reluctant to discuss with the court social worker.

He said Smith had some issues with his mental health, but added: “He’s not without talent. I’ve seen some of his artwork. He’s a prolific drawer. I’ve seen some of his work and they’re fantastic.”

Referring to Smith’s use of alcohol, Mr Burn said: “He’s not come to terms with that particular devil in his life. He wishes to change.”

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered him to be jailed for six months.