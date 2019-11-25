Aberdeen woman who pushed man down stairs leaving him fighting for his life avoids jail

A woman has avoided jail after pushing a man down a flight of stairs and leaving him fighting for his life.

The man was enjoying a night out in Aberdeen last December when Gemma Low, 27, pushed him with force, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs and smash his head on cobbles.

Low has now avoided a prison sentence over the horror incident on Belmont Street, and even thanked Sheriff Andrew Miller for “being nice” as she left the court room.

Low, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement, and to the danger of life.

But Sheriff Miller handed her an 18-month supervision order and a six-month curfew.

Low, referring to the man who had been injured, then asked the sheriff: “Am I allowed to write a letter of apology to that man, or can I go and say sorry to him at least?”

Sheriff Miller replied: “I can only suggest if you want to write a letter to the procurator fiscal for them to pass on, Mr Murray will tell you how to do that.”

As Low left the court room she shouted back: “Thanks for being nice.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard the 58-year-old victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with massive head injuries and had to undergo several hours of surgery to save his life.

The court was told the man had been standing outside Cafe Drummond on Belmont Street on December 12 and became engaged in conversation with Low and two other men.

The conversation continued as they were at the top of steps at Patagonian Court.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said: “CCTV shows the accused stood behind the complainer and push him. He falls forward and then disappears out of the shot.

“He fell to the bottom of the stairwell and suffered significant injuries.”

Previously Graeme Murray told the court: “My client has some personal problems which, while not excusing this assault, may help in providing background.”