Aberdeen woman tried to bite two police officers

A woman has been handed supervision order after trying to bite two police officers.

Lyn Stirling or Blain, 34, also headbutted one of the officers.

She appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to two charges of assault.

The incidents happened at an address on Broadshade Road, Westhill, on January 26.

She admitted assaulting one officer by headbutting him to the body, attempting to bite him and attempting to spit at him.

That offence also included an aggravation of prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

And Stirling further admitted assaulting a second officer by attempting to bite him and attempting to spit at him.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Stirling, whose address was given in court papers as John Street in Aberdeen, a community payback order to be supervised for a period of nine months.