Aberdeen woman told cops she would make them ‘work for your money’ while resisting arrest

An Aberdeen woman has been fined after resisting arrest and telling officers: “I’m going to make you work for your money.”

Police attended an address on Brebner Terrace at 11.15pm on November 3 in relation to another matter, and advised Nicola McCombie or Beattie, 45, she was under arrest.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Beattie “immediately placed her arms behind her back and sat on her hands”. She then shouted: “You’re not arresting me. You’ll have to drag me out.”

When officers tried to reason with her she said: “I’m going to make you work for your money.”

And when police attempted to restrain her she kicked an officer.

Beattie, of Dulnain Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to resisting, obstructing or hindering police, as well as assaulting an officer.

Defence agent David Sutherland said she had been drinking. Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Beattie £360.