Aberdeen woman struck flat door with golf club

An Aberdeen woman used a golf club to hit a flat door and smash a glass panel.

Lorna Gordon appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the incident that happened at an address on Sunnybank Place in Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old repeatedly struck the front door of the property with a golf club or similar item causing a glass panel to break on August 5 this year.

She previously pled guilty to a charge of vandalism by wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to someone else without reasonable excuse.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt, Gordon’s solicitor, told the court: “She accepts that she has messed up lately.

“She is a young woman who has never before been remanded in custody. She tells me she is desperate to avoid going to jail.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked why Gordon had not complied with the preparation of a criminal justice social work report ordered previously. He said: “Is she still abusing drugs?”

Mr Woodward-Nutt confirmed his client still had issues with drug misuse.

The sheriff further deferred sentence until November for the reports and released Gordon, whose address was given in court papers as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, on bail.