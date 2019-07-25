Aberdeen woman stole bank card from man’s pocket

A thief approached a man on the street and tapped him on the leg – before pickpocketing his bank card.

Kelly Gordon, 37, was on Trinity Quay, Aberdeen, on May 29 when she struck up a conversation with her victim.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Gordon touched the man’s leg – and not long after, he realised his bank card was missing.

CCTV captured the moment on the same day that Gordon went to Sunny’s shop on Market Street and used the card to buy £12.67 worth of goods.

When the man reported his card stolen, police traced Gordon and arrested her.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg said: “Police conducted a search and found the man’s bank card on her.

“They also found a stolen satnav in her handbag, along with a Mastercard not in her name. They received intelligence that various items had been discarded by the accused at various locations and recovered a holdall and a wallet.”

Gordon, whose address was given as Mastrick Drive, Aberdeen, admitted stealing the bank card, using it fraudulently and committing an offence while on bail.

Defence agent Mike Munro said: “There is a suggestion she may be making progress in getting her life back on track. She was intoxicated on the evening and has no recollection of events, but feels disgusted with herself.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Gordon to do 70 hours of unpaid work.