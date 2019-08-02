Aberdeen woman stole £500 worth of fragrances from Boots

A woman who admitted stealing almost £500 worth of fragrances is set to be sentenced later this month.

Amanda Duncan, 26, previously admitted two charges of shoplifting, stealing toiletries and fragrances from Boots in the Bon Accord Centre on March 13 and fragrances from Boots on Garthdee Road a week later.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the goods taken in the first instance cost £456 and were recovered, while the £28 of items in the second incident were not.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent John Hardie said: “These thefts were committed in furtherance of a drug habit in respect of crack cocaine.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart deferred sentence on Duncan, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, for reports.