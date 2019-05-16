Aberdeen woman stabbed partner in leg

A woman stabbed her partner in the leg during a fight over him wanting to drive home while drunk.

Lorna Groves, 35, and her partner got into an argument after being out drinking.

The row became heated and when the man grabbed Groves by the throat she stabbed him.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at around 10pm the pair had gone out, “consumed alcohol”, returned to an address on Pittodrie Street at around midnight and “began to argue”.

Ms Ward said: “It’s believed this was owing to the man wanting to drive home under the influence of alcohol but being prevented from doing so by the accused.”

She added the during the argument the man “grabbed the accused by the throat”.

She said: “Thereafter, picking up the kitchen knife from the bed which was being used for food consumption, the accused stabbed the man to the rear of the left thigh causing a puncture to his thigh and his groin area.”

The man was taken to hospital where his wound was cleaned and sutured and he was released the next day.

Groves, of Tedder Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury with a domestic aggravation over the incident on September 16.

Defence agent John Hardie said it was accepted her actions were “excessive in the circumstances”, but added she was “being assaulted” at the time.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until June for reports.