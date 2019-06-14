Aberdeen woman stabbed partner in leg in drink drive row

A woman has been told to carry out unpaid work in the community after she stabbed her partner in the leg during a fight over him wanting to drive home while drunk.

Lorna Groves, 35, and her partner got into an argument after being out drinking.

The row became heated and when the man grabbed Groves by the throat she stabbed him.

And Groves has now been sentenced over the offence, which happened on September 16.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered her to be supervised for 12 months as an alternative to custody, and handed her 80 hours of unpaid work.

Groves, of Tedder Street, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury, as well as breaching bail conditions.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court on the last occasion: “It’s believed this was owing to the man wanting to drive home under the influence of alcohol but being prevented from doing so by the accused.”

She added that during the argument the man “grabbed the accused by the throat”.

Defence agent John Hardie previously said it was accepted her actions were “excessive in the circumstances”, but added she was “being assaulted” at the time.

The man was taken to hospital but was released the next day.