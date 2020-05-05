Aberdeen woman spotted with eight-inch knife following ‘disturbance’

A woman was spotted with an eight-inch knife outside a block of flats following a “disturbance”.

Lorna Groves appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which happened on September 8 last year on Pittodrie Street in the city.

The 36-year-old was not personally present at yesterday’s hearing after being told she did not need to attend, but defence solicitor John Hardie appeared on her behalf and entered a plea of guilty.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said Groves first appeared in court over the matter in a private hearing on September 9, before being bailed after a second appearance on September 17.

A Section 76 letter, indicating a plea of guilty, was received by the Crown on March 13.

Regarding the incident itself, Mr Neilson told the court: “The locus is outside a block of flats on Pittodrie Street. At 11.30am the accused was seen at the locus by three witnesses who heard a disturbance.

“The accused was seen to emerge from the block of flats.”

The fiscal depute said Groves was in possession of a black-handled knife with a blade eight inches in length.

Police were contacted and traced Groves within a flat in a “visibly upset” state.

Officers seized two knives.

Groves, whose address was given in court papers as Tedder Street in Aberdeen, pled guilty to having the blade with her without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Mr Hardie said his client would have no difficulty with the forfeiture of both knives, but indicated they did not belong to her and were the property of the householder in the flat.

He asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and deferred sentence until June.

He also continued consideration of the forfeiture of the knives until the same date.