Aberdeen woman sent anti-Catholic abuse to internet lover after he allegedly defecated in her bed

An Aberdeen woman sent her internet lover a tirade of anti-Catholic abuse after he allegedly defecated in her bed.

Sarah Jane Davidson met the man on dating website Plenty of Fish and the duo were together for two months before they separated.

The 52-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to sending WhatsApp messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

The offence was aggravated by religious prejudice.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told the court Davidson and the man had met on the internet and had fallen out after he refused to let her see his phone.

She said: “The complainer met the accused on a dating website and on November 17 the complainer travelled to the accused’s flat.

“She was asking to see his mobile phone because she suspected he was seeing other women, but he refused to hand it over.

“Later that night the complainer received 29 messages which mentioned his Catholic religion.

“The police were called and took screenshots of the messages.

In the messages Davidson said “you and your father can go and read the bible”, “sleep well Mr Catholic”, and “wearing a cross doesn’t make you a Catholic”.

Defence agent Alex Burn said Davidson was acting after the man had defecated in her bed.

He said: “They met on a site called Plenty of Fish and Ms Davidson is actually a Catholic herself.

“She is single and works as a carer for her father who has dementia and her step mother who has cancer.

“He had actually defecated in her house and urinated in her house.

“Since this incident he has contacted her in a bid to rekindle the relationship.”

Sheriff Grant Hutchison fined Davidson, of Dunbar Street, Aberdeen, £300.