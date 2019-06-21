Aberdeen woman pleads guilty after dog bites musician in face

An Aberdeen woman has admitted being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control after it bit a musician in the face and left him scarred.

Amal Armstrong’s mastiff cross, called Koos, attacked two people on Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen in separate incidents after they tried to pet it.

Musician Craig John Davidson had just finished performing at Spin when the 28-year-old’s dog lunged at him outside the venue.

He was left with cuts to his jaw which required internal and external stitches and took four months to heal.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard during the recovery time he struggled to eat and sleep due to the pain and is anxious about leaving his home.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg said Koos’ first victim worked at Spin on Littlejohn Street and was approached by Armstrong to ask for some water for the dog at around 3pm.

He brought a bowl of water outside and placed it next to the dog, which was tied to a lamppost.

However, after petting the animal it “lunged” towards him while Armstrong shouted “no”.

The dog was brought under control momentarily and forced to sit down but it managed to bite him on his right arm.

He was left with bruises but did not require medical attention.

However, around an hour later, Mr Davidson was speaking to Armstrong, who is his former partner, and he petted the dog.

Ms Begg said the animal “immediately lunged and bit him on the jaw”. Mr Davidson then ran back inside Spin.

The fiscal told the court Mr Davidson was left with numerous lacerations.

She added: “The injuries took four months to heal and left scars of which he is very conscious and tried to keep them covered.

“He struggled to eat and sleep due to severe pain. Since the incident Mr Davidson has suffered from flashbacks and nightmares and he is anxious about leaving his home.”

Once police were contacted about the incidents, the dog was seized and is currently being kept in kennels.

Speaking to the Evening Express in the wake of the incident, Mr Davidson said: “I looked at it and bent down and said ‘hello, you’ and then he jumped up at me and bit me in the face.

“It all happened so fast and my instinct was to pull away and then run. There was blood everywhere.”

He added: “I am quite traumatised. When I close my eyes, I see the dog.”

Armstrong, of Claremont Street in Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control on Littlejohn Street on April 21.

Defence agent Tony Burgess, said: “Perhaps this is a situation that might justify the preparation of a criminal justice social work report. Clearly there’s the issue of what happens to the dog.

“I have in the past dealt with cases like this and I have to say the Crown were extremely helpful on that occasion and they ordered a temperament report for the dog.

“I’d be asking that such a temperament report be ordered.

“It may be that the dog is deemed not to be a danger to public safety.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Armstrong for a social work report and for the defence to argue its motion that the dog should not be destroyed.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Davidson said he told police he did not want the dog to be put down.

He said: “When I was getting interviewed they asked me what I wanted. My request was for it to be retrained because I didn’t think it was the animal’s fault.”