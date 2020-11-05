Aberdeen woman left love rival scarred following city centre attack

An Aberdeen woman has admitted leaving a love rival scarred after a city centre assault in broad daylight.

Danielle Sunley, 29, offered her victim a “square go” after bumping into her on Union Street, but when the woman declined Sunley punched her in the face anyway.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women had a history of issues, with the woman at one point being in a relationship with Sunley’s ex partner.

She was left with a laceration underneath her right eye which had to be glued shut and which medical experts predicted would leave a scar.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told the court: “The complainer and the accused know one another. The complainer was in a relationship at one stage with the accused’s ex partner, and the two females appear to have had a number of issues together in the past.

“The time of the offence was approximately 10.40am.

“At that time the complainer was sitting on a bench on Union Street along with two others.

“At that time the accused walked past and approached the woman and the accused and she began to have a heated conversation with one another.

“The accused asked her to go round the corner with her for a square go.

“The complainer declined.

“At this point the accused punched the woman, striking her right eye.

“She sustained a cut beneath her right eye which started to bleed heavily.

“She went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was found to have sustained a 1cm laceration which needed to be glued closed.

“The medical staff there told the police that this will leave permanent scarring in their opinion.”

Sunley, whose address was given in court papers as Seaton Drive in Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement over the incident, which happened on October 7 this year.

Sheriff William Summers told Sunley: “I’m going to adjourn this case for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.”

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew, representing Sunley, reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing, scheduled to take place next month.