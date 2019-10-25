Aberdeen woman kicked police car’s wing mirror and attacked officer

A woman who kicked a police car’s wing mirror and then assaulted an officer has been sentenced.

Victoria Kirk, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously admitted three charges.

Kirk, whose address was given in court papers as Springhill Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted recklessly damaging a wing mirror on a marked police car.

She also admitted assaulting the female police officer by kicking her on the body.

And Kirk further pled guilty to causing a person to suffer alarm by uttering threats of violence towards the police officer.

All three charges relate to an incident on Springhill Crescent, Aberdeen, on August 24.

Sheriff Ian Wallace sentenced Kirk to a nine-month supervision order.