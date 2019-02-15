Aberdeen woman jailed for stealing clothes from Sports Direct

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing clothes from Sports Direct.

Cynthia Munro, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on September 6 last year at the Sports Direct store on the city’s Union Street.

She pled guilty to stealing clothes and a quantity of fragrance worth £75.99.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said the items were fully recovered.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said Munro, who is currently serving a prison sentence for an analogous offence, had a drink problem.

He said: “She’s either drunk or she’s doing it for money for drink.”

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill jailed Munro, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, for 145 days.