Aberdeen woman jailed after assaulting mother

An Aberdeen woman who punched her mother in the head after a drinking session has been jailed.

Catherine Quinn had been drinking at the Regent Court property on June 15 when she targeted Belinda Quinn.

The 32-year-old, who appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, pled guilty to a single charge of assault.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told the court Quinn went to the property in the early hours of the morning and the victim had been sleeping.

She said: “At 6.45 am the accused attended the locus to drink alcohol. The complainer fell asleep and was woken by the accused punching her in the face.

“The complainer sat on a stairwell in the communal area and a passer-by called the police. Officers called an ambulance but paramedics could not tell if the nose was broken.”

Defence agent David Sutherland said Quinn had been around alcohol and drugs since she was young and it had lead to health issues.

He said: “My client was brought up by her mother in an environment of alcohol and drugs misuse. She is now a type one diabetic.”

Mr Sutherland added Quinn was currently behind bars and said she is “going nowhere”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said a jail term was the only appropriate disposal and sentenced Quinn, of Virginia Court, Aberdeen, to 100 days behind bars.