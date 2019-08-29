Aberdeen woman in court over road rage

A woman has been told to do 40 hours of unpaid work over a road rage incident.

Michelle Kinnaird, 34, was in a Hyundai Tucson in Aberdeen’s Elmbank Terrace on March 27 last year when a Mini caused the car to brake.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the Mini was pursued to Mounthooly Way, where she struck the car’s window six times with her hand.

Fiscal depute Christie Ward said: “She was in a state of rage, shouting she would ‘batter them’.”

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “She should have dealt with the situation differently.”

Kinnaird, whose address was given in court as Cornhill Terrace, admitted behaving in a threatening manner and was also given a community payback order with a six-month supervision condition.