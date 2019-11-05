Aberdeen woman in court on assault and robbery charges

A woman has appeared in court after an alleged assault and robbery in Aberdeen city centre.

Leanne Carr, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident in Market Street in the early hours of Friday.

Carr, of Aberdeen, faces a charge of assault and robbery.

She made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case was committed for further examination and she was released on bail.

No date was fixed for her next appearance.